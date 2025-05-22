One Killed in Rollover Crash in Camp Verde

5/22 The Camp Verde Marshals Office responded to a fatal roll-over crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the crash occurred at the intersection of Salt Mine Road and Blue Sage Way. No other vehicles were involved. The female driver died as a result of her injuries. Her name was not released.
