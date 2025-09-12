One Frozen Recalls Burrito Bowl Blends

One Frozen, LLC of Rochester, NY, is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Good & Gather™ Southwest-Style Burrito Bowl Blend (frozen, 12oz bags) because the product may contain shrimp (crustacean shellfish) that was not declared on the ingredient label of the product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Good & Gather™ Southwest-Style Burrito Bowl Blend were distributed through Target retail stores nationwide, in all 50 states. The distribution from One Frozen, LLC to Target began on 4/17/2025.

Product Identification:

Product Name: Good & Gather™ Burrito Bowl Blend, Southwest-Style (Frozen)

Package Size: 12 oz (340g) bags

UPC: 085239931356 – Lot codes can be found under the Nutrition Label on the back of the packaging

Lot Codes: L5055-1, L5055-2, L5055-3, L5055-4, L5055-5, and L5055-6

Best if Used by Date: 08/24/2026

Quantity Distributed: 57,240 consumer units

The recall is being initiated after three consumer complaints were received indicating the possible presence of shrimp in this product. No illness have been reported as of September 10, 2025. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

What Consumers Should Do: