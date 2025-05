The Cottonwood Community Development Department will hold an open house for the Old Town Parking Study, on Thursday, May 22-nd, from 5-to-7-pm, at the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse. The public will have a chance to help shape the parking in Old Town Cottonwood. The project team will give a presentation and then take feedback from the public. If you can’t participate in person, a survey is available through May 29-th.