Old Highway-66 Roadwork Near Seligman Begins August 4

7/29 Yavapai County will do roadwork on Old Highway-66 in the Seligman area, between Fort Rock Road and mile marker-133. Work begins August 4-th and should be finished by mid-September. Crews will be paving, placing guardrails and striping the roadway, Mondays through Thursdays from 7-am to 5:30-pm each day. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. Some delays should be expected.
