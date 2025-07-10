Oak Ridge Fire Reaches 90% Containment

7/10 The Oak Ridge Fire, in northern Arizona, was declared 90% contained last night. The fire burned 11,027-acres. Crews are finding and extinguishing all areas of heat, 300-feet into the burned area from the fire-lines. Very little smoke is now visible over the fire area. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist