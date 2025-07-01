Oak Ridge Fire Morning Update/Full Release from Navajo County of Emergency Management

PSA: Oak Ridge Fire Grows to 9,847 Acres; Checkpoints Established to Restrict Public Access to Fire Zone

During this morning’s first responders’ briefing at the Oak Ridge Fire Incident Command Post, the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 2 announced that the fire had expanded overnight to 9,846 acres with 0% containment.

Checkpoints established by Navajo Police Department and other support agencies will be located along Highway 264, Route 12, and around Klagetoh to prevent public entry into the fire zone.

Amelia Taylor, Liaison Officer for the Southwest Area Indian Management Team, stated that strong winds have pushed the Oak Ridge Fire west toward Klagetoh.

Parts of Klagetoh, including the Klagetoh Substation on Transwestern Pipeline Road, are under “GO” evacuation status.

“The weather looks somewhat more favorable over the next three to four days,” Taylor said. “We expect higher relative humidity, which will assist us. However, there is still a possibility of thunderstorms, meaning we could experience outflow events similar to those yesterday.”

Taylor also reported that no injuries have been reported so far with the fire’s new direction to the west.

Public safety officials emphasize that the public does not need to deliver food or supplies for firefighters, as they have adequate resources.

Additionally, chapters are advised not to prepare fresh food for firefighting personnel.

For residents in the Klagetoh area, Sharen Sandoval, executive director for the Department of Emergency Management, recommends evacuating to the Ganado Fieldhouse, located on the campus of Ganado Unified School District.