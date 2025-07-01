MY RADIO PLACE

Oak Ridge Fire/Latest from Navajo Dept of Emergency Services

July 1, 2025 /
URGENT PSA: “GO” Evacuation Alert for Klagetoh Pump Station Area/Transwestern Pipeline Road
Incident Commander Lt. Tyler Lynch of the Oak Ridge Fire Incident Command Post has issued a “GO” evacuation order for residents near the Klagetoh Pump Station.
This decision, made in coordination with the BIA’s Fire Management Team and the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team (Type 2), requires residents to leave immediately.
Key points:
• A “GO” means residents in and around the Klagetoh Pump Station area must evacuate immediately, which is near the Transwestern Pipeline Road.
• There are two “SET” zones also designated for North Klagetoh and Klagetoh.
• The evacuation order is due to the Oak Ridge Fire threatening the community.
• The fire has shifted westward toward the Transwestern Pipeline Station, influenced by strong winds.
Shelter Information:
• The Ganado FieldHouse is the shelter for impacted residents evacuating from Klagetoh. The Ganado Fieldhouse is on the compounds of the Ganado Unified School District.
Community Meeting & Fire Updates:
• Tonight, a town hall was held for the communities of Hunters Point, Oak Springs, and St. Michaels.
Fire officials reported that the Oak Ridge Fire has grown to 6,545 acres.
The fire’s path has been further affected by strong winds this evening.
For more information:
Contact the ICP Oak Ridge Fire Public Call Center at 505-422-7382.
View the interactive map online to track “Ready, Set, Go” for your communities!

YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

