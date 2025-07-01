Oak Ridge Fire/Latest from Navajo Dept of Emergency Services

Incident Commander Lt. Tyler Lynch of the Oak Ridge Fire Incident Command Post has issued a “GO” evacuation order for residents near the Klagetoh Pump Station.

This decision, made in coordination with the BIA’s Fire Management Team and the Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team (Type 2), requires residents to leave immediately.

Key points:

• A “GO” means residents in and around the Klagetoh Pump Station area must evacuate immediately, which is near the Transwestern Pipeline Road.

• There are two “SET” zones also designated for North Klagetoh and Klagetoh.

• The evacuation order is due to the Oak Ridge Fire threatening the community.

• The fire has shifted westward toward the Transwestern Pipeline Station, influenced by strong winds.