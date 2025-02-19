NWS releases 2024 Annual Report

2/19 The National Weather Service in Flagstaff released the 2024 Annual Report, which highlights the weather events for the year. The report includes the heavy late-winter snowfall, record heat, severe monsoon storms and one of the driest periods on record. The report can be found at https://secure.myradioplace.com:2096/cpsess3405585164/3rdparty/roundcube/?_task=mail&_action=get&_mbox=INBOX&_uid=168787&_token=w2aGAcJkZw9maD5hMsrv8Z0lV7uDR2pe&_part=2
