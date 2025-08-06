Numerous Poaching Cases Near Big Lake

8/6 Game and Fish is asking for the public’s help in solving multiple poaching cases in Game Management Unit 1, near Big Lake in the White Mountains. Officials say on July 20-th, they found 3-cow elk shot and left to waste near the intersection of Forest Roads 249E and 24. On July 27-th, 3-cows and 1-bull elk were found shot and left to waste off Highway-273 and 261, near the turnoff to the campground at Big Lake. On the same day, 2-bighorn sheep rams were found shot and left to waste along Forest Road 249 near Three Forks. Anyone with information about this case can call AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-352-0700 and refer to case #25-002276. Callers can remain anonymous upon request and may be eligible for a reward up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case