Numerous Food Drives Organized in Flagstaff/Full List Included

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz – The City of Flagstaff is hosting a food drive at City facilities around town to help provide food and other essential items to community members in need this holiday season. Demand is especially high this year due to the federal government shutdown and disruption of federal food and nutrition benefits.

To participate, drop off non-perishable items from now until Dec. 31 at one of the following locations:

City Hall | 211 W Aspen Ave | M – F, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Police Department | 911 E Sawmill Rd | M – F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Aquaplex | 1702 N Fourth St | M – F, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat, 6 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Sun, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Hal Jensen Recreation Center |2403 N Izabel St | M – F, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Joe C. Montoya Senior Center | 245 N Thorpe Rd | M – Th, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fri, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Jay Lively Activity Center | 1650 N Turquoise Dr | During opening hours

Public Works Facility | 3200 W Rte 66 | M – F, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sustainability Office |419 N Mogollon St | M – Th, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Fri, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The items listed below are of greatest need:

Shelf stable food (canned tuna, canned chicken, trail mix, crackers, beef sticks, fruit cups, protein bars, peanut butter, pasta, other canned goods)

Baby supplies (baby formula, baby wipes, diapers)

Personal hygiene items (toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, shower soap)

Cold weather accessories (socks, hats, gloves)

All donations collected by the City of Flagstaff will be transferred to the Flagstaff Family Food Center for distribution to the community.

The Flagstaff Family Food Center is also hosting its annual Stuff the Bus event on Nov. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Safeway locations on Plaza Way and Cedar Ave. Residents are encouraged to donate turkeys and other items needed to celebrate the upcoming holidays. This event is hosted in partnership with the City of Flagstaff, Coconino County and Mountain Line.