Northbound I-17 Switched to Flex Lanes Between Anthem Way and Sunset Point

May 5, 2025 /

5/5 ADOT has made changes to northbound traffic on I-17, between Anthem Way and Sunset Point Rest Area. Northbound traffic has been shifted into the 2-newly constructed flex lanes that run adjacent to the 2-existing southbound lanes. Crews are now working to improve the existing northbound lanes as well as the bridge at Bumble Bee Road. Once the original northbound lanes are improved, traffic will be moved back to them and the flex lanes will be operational. The entire I-17 Improvements Project should be finished by the end of the year.

nb flex lanes detour fnl

