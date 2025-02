2/19 ADOT says northbound I-17 will be closed near Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix this weekend, for pavement and bridge improvements. Northbound I-17 will be closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop-303 from 10-pm Friday through 5-am Monday. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley, Pinnacle Peak, Happy Valley and Jomax roads will also be closed. The current schedule calls for one additional weekend closure, which will take place over the final weekend of the month.