MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Northbound Beulah Boulevard in Flagstaff Closed at Forest Meadows Street Monday

July 18, 2025 /

7/18 Flagstaff says northbound Beulah Boulevard will be closed at Forest Meadows Street on Monday, for pavement patching, which will make the road ready for paving in August. The closure will be in place for less than 24-hours. Southbound traffic on Beulah Boulevard will not be impacted. Crews next week will also do pavement patching on Switzer Canyon Drive, San Francisco Street and Timberline Road. Concrete work will take place next week on Kaspar Drive and Lynch Avenue Monday through Friday.

You May Also Like

MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital