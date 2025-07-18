Northbound Beulah Boulevard in Flagstaff Closed at Forest Meadows Street Monday

7/18 Flagstaff says northbound Beulah Boulevard will be closed at Forest Meadows Street on Monday, for pavement patching, which will make the road ready for paving in August. The closure will be in place for less than 24-hours. Southbound traffic on Beulah Boulevard will not be impacted. Crews next week will also do pavement patching on Switzer Canyon Drive, San Francisco Street and Timberline Road. Concrete work will take place next week on Kaspar Drive and Lynch Avenue Monday through Friday.