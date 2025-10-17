No Kings Protest Information

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

October 17, 2025

Flagstaff, AZ – Happening tomorrow! On October 18, Flagstaff AZ area residents will come together with millions of Americans across the country in a nationwide day of peaceful protest at the second No Kings Day of Action. There are currently more than 2500 events nationwide. We expect 4,000 people at the Flagstaff protest.

WHEN: October 18, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

WHERE: Flagstaff City Hall, 121 W. Aspen, Flagstaff AZ

PROGRAM:

2:00 PM: Lady Liberty (giant puppet) promenade, drum circle, flag waving

2:15 PM: The Resistance Choir

2:45 PM: (Giant) Flag Unfurling; singing of the National Anthem and America the Beautiful

3:15 PM: Local Stories – How Flagstaff has been affected by the Trump regime

3:35 PM: Music Program – music by Stephen Babcock and Rod Robinson

4:00 PM Event Ends

“President Trump continues to eviscerate checks and balances on power, militarize and terrorize cities, rip immigrant families apart, and deny healthcare to Americans while funneling tax cuts to billionaires. We are standing up again to push back against his hateful, authoritarian actions,” said Susan Shapiro, Director of Indivisible Northern AZ. “Our peaceful day of action is going to bring together local residents from all walks of life who share a simple message: We don’t tolerate kings in America.”

On June 14, more than five million people across all 50 states joined No Kings in the largest single-day protest yet against President Trump’s authoritarianism. The October 18 day of action is the next step in this growing movement, channeling that energy into yet another coordinated, peaceful mobilization.

For a full list of participating cities, national partners, event details, and spokespeople available for interviews, visit www.NoKings.org or contact media@nokings.org.

To request an interview, contact Susan Shapiro, 928 264-7494, IndivisibleNAZ@gmail.com.GD

All No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.