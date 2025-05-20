No Highway Closures through Memorial Day Weekend

5/20 ADOT says there will be no highway closures over the Memorial Day weekend. Construction will stop Friday afternoon and resume next Tuesday. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and merge when approaching and traveling through existing work zones, like the Improvements Project on I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point rest area. Motorists should also be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires.
