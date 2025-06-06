Night Work Next Week on Highway-69 in Prescott and Dewey Humboldt

6/6 ADOT says there will be overnight, lane restrictions, on Highway-69 in Prescott and Dewey-Humboldt for pavement work. Crews will work Sunday through Friday of next week, from 6-pm to 6-am, each night. Highway-69 will be reduced to 1-lane in each direction between East Century Lane, near Highway-169 and Navajo Drive. Crews will apply fog seal to the roadway.