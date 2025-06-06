MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Night Work Next Week on Highway-69 in Prescott and Dewey Humboldt

June 6, 2025 /

6/6 ADOT says there will be overnight, lane restrictions, on Highway-69 in Prescott and Dewey-Humboldt for pavement work. Crews will work Sunday through Friday of next week, from 6-pm to 6-am, each night. Highway-69 will be reduced to 1-lane in each direction between East Century Lane, near Highway-169 and Navajo Drive. Crews will apply fog seal to the roadway.

You May Also Like

MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital