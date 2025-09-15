NIFC says Cooler Weather Helping with Fires Across the Country

9/15 The National Interagency Fire Center says firefighting conditions have improved in several areas of the country. Officials say wildland firefighters and support personnel are making steady progress toward containment goals. Cooler weather and scattered rain across the Northwest, Northern Rockies, and Great Basin helped slow fire behavior. Containment across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California, has grown on several large incidents. Over 17-thousand firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country. Year-to-date, 49,462-wildfires have burned over 4.3-million acres.