MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

NIFC says Cooler Weather Helping with Fires Across the Country

September 15, 2025 /

9/15 The National Interagency Fire Center says firefighting conditions have improved in several areas of the country. Officials say wildland firefighters and support personnel are making steady progress toward containment goals. Cooler weather and scattered rain across the Northwest, Northern Rockies, and Great Basin helped slow fire behavior. Containment across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California, has grown on several large incidents. Over 17-thousand firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country. Year-to-date, 49,462-wildfires have burned over 4.3-million acres.

You May Also Like

the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025