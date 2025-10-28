New Trail Being Built Along Jasper Parkway in Prescott Valley

10/28 Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation has begun work on a project along Jasper Parkway. Crews are creating a new 6-foot-wide walking path along the west side of the parkway. The new path will connect the sidewalk on the North end of Jasper Parkway, South to Summit Trail. Once finished, the project will complete the connection between Summit Trail and Iron King Trail. The project also calls for a new trailhead to be constructed for Summit Trail. The entire project should be finished by the end of November.