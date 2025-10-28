MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

New Trail Being Built Along Jasper Parkway in Prescott Valley

October 28, 2025 /

10/28 Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation has begun work on a project along Jasper Parkway. Crews are creating a new 6-foot-wide walking path along the west side of the parkway. The new path will connect the sidewalk on the North end of Jasper Parkway, South to Summit Trail. Once finished, the project will complete the connection between Summit Trail and Iron King Trail. The project also calls for a new trailhead to be constructed for Summit Trail. The entire project should be finished by the end of November.

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025