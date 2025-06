6/27 The new Rio de Flag crossing culvert at Hutton Ranch Road is finished. Coconino County says the $548,000 project improves transportation in and out of the Hutton Ranch neighborhood when the Rio de Flag is flowing. The project includes a larger concrete culvert under the road along with new fencing, guardrails, water inlet and outlet protection, and a paved surface over the culvert. The project was in response to flooding that occurred in March, 2023.