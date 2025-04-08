New Prescott City Hall to open May 12

4/8 The Prescott City Council is changing their meeting location. Starting on Tuesday, May 13-th, all city council, board, committee, and commission meetings will be held in the new council chambers on the first floor at the new City Hall on North Montezuma Street. Officials say on May 12-th, the Community Development permit counter and the Utility Billing counter will also open on the first floor. Business will no longer be conducted at the old City Hall.