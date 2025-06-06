New Mountain Line Downtown Connection Center to Open Monday

6/6 The new Mountain Line Downtown Connection Center in Flagstaff is set to open Monday morning at 8. Mountain Line’s Customer Service, Administrative, and Operations Support teams will work out of the new building on West Phoenix Avenue. The current facility on Kaspar Drive will close to the public today at 5-pm. All customer service needs will now be handled out of the new facility. The Kaspar Drive facility will continue to serve as the agency’s maintenance and bus storage facility.
