New Hours of Operation at 3 Libraries in Yavapai County/Full Yavapai County Release Attached

Yavapai County, AZ – To better serve the needs of the Seligman community, the Yavapai County Free Library District (YCFLD) is excited to announce an increase of hours at the Seligman Public Library beginning Monday, August 4, 2025.
The new hours will be Monday through Friday 9 AM – 5 PM and Saturday 9 AM – 3 PM, representing a 23% increase in hours.
The expanded schedule reflects the Yavapai County Free Library District Board of Directors’ commitment to increasing the availability of this critical community service. The addition of Saturdays also provides more opportunity for the public to visit the library outside of traditional work hours.
The new hours also allow for double staff coverage, which is essential for improving and expanding services. With the extra coverage, one staff member can focus on one-on-one services like notarizations and technology assistance while the other provides more traditional library services.
Seligman Public Library was selected as one of three YCFLD locations to receive additional hours along with the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library and the Beaver Creek Public and School Library.
–
_________________________
Beaver Creek Public and School Library Announces New Hours
Yavapai County, AZ – To better serve the needs of the Beaver Creek/Rimrock community and the school district, the Yavapai County Free Library District (YCFLD) is excited to announce an increase of hours at the Beaver Creek Public and School Library beginning Monday, August 4, 2025.
The new hours will be Monday through Thursday 7:30 AM – 5 PM and Friday and Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM, representing a 29% increase in hours.
The expanded schedule reflects the Yavapai County Free Library District Board of Directors’ commitment to increasing the availability of this critical community service. The Beaver Creek Library is open to the public during all operating hours, which will now offer earlier weekday access for students, teachers, and residents before school begins. The two-hour increase on Saturdays provide additional opportunities for the public to visit the library outside of traditional work hours.
With one of the highest numbers of items checked-out in the district, especially during the school year, Beaver Creek was an ideal location for expanded hours. The new schedule allows for double staff coverage, which is essential for improving and expanding services. Since becoming a passport acceptance facility in February 2025, the library has already processed twenty-five passport applications. This extra coverage lets one staff member focus on one-on-one services like notarizations and passport processing, while the other provides more traditional library services.
Beaver Creek was selected as one of three YCFLD locations to receive additional hours along with the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library and the Seligman Public Library.
______________________________
Dewey-Humboldt Town Library Announces New Hours
Yavapai County, AZ – To better serve the needs of the Dewey-Humboldt community, the Yavapai County Free Library District (YCFLD) is excited to announce an increase of hours at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library beginning Monday, August 4, 2025.
The new hours will be Monday through Wednesday 9 AM – 5 PM, Thursday 9 AM – 7 PM, Friday 9 AM – 5 PM and Saturday 9 AM – 3 PM, representing a 26% increase in hours.
The expanded schedule reflects the Yavapai County Free Library District Board of Directors’ commitment to increasing the availability of this critical community service. This change allows for extended evening access on Thursdays and brand-new Friday and Saturday hours. The addition of Thursday evenings and Saturdays provide more opportunities for the public to visit the library outside of traditional work hours.
The new hours also allow for double staff coverage, which is essential for improving and expanding services. With the extra coverage, one staff member can focus on one-on-one services like notarizations and technology assistance while the other provides more traditional library services.
The Dewey-Humboldt Town Library was selected as one of three YCFLD locations to receive additional hours along with the Seligman Public Library and the Beaver Creek Public and School Library.