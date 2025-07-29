New Hours of Operation at 3 Libraries in Yavapai County/Full Yavapai County Release Attached

Yavapai County, AZ – To better serve the needs of the Seligman community, the Yavapai County Free Library District (YCFLD) is excited to announce an increase of hours at the Seligman Public Library beginning Monday, August 4, 2025.

The new hours will be Monday through Friday 9 AM – 5 PM and Saturday 9 AM – 3 PM, representing a 23% increase in hours.

The expanded schedule reflects the Yavapai County Free Library District Board of Directors’ commitment to increasing the availability of this critical community service. The addition of Saturdays also provides more opportunity for the public to visit the library outside of traditional work hours.

The new hours also allow for double staff coverage, which is essential for improving and expanding services. With the extra coverage, one staff member can focus on one-on-one services like notarizations and technology assistance while the other provides more traditional library services.

Seligman Public Library was selected as one of three YCFLD locations to receive additional hours along with the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library and the Beaver Creek Public and School Library.

–

_________________________