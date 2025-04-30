MY RADIO PLACE

New Fire: Mason Fire 1 Mile South Southwest of Bisbee

April 30, 2025 /
Arizona Forestry working #MasonFire approximately one mile south/southwest of Bisbee. The fire is burning north of Mason Hill and southwest of SR 80.
Per Arizona Department of Transportation: closed on SR-80 Westbound near Naco Rd (MP 341). For all road information including closures and traffic delays visit: AZ511.gov.
The fire is staying within a bowl within Mason Hill and burning through grass and brush. Two Arizona Forestry hand crews engaged and working in tandem with Single Engine Air Tankers and a Large Air Tanker.
The fire is approximately 3 acres.

