Navajo Police Update Missing Persons Poster/70 Missing

Anyone with possible information on any of the missing person’s cases is encouraged to call the Navajo Police Department Tip Line at (928) 686-8563 or email tips to tips.npd@navajo-nsn.gov.
Here is a breakdown of Missing Person’s in each NPD District:
WINDOW ROCK: 14
SHIPROCK: 10
CROWNPOINT: 10
TUBA CITY: 10
CHINLE : 8
KAYENTA: 8
DILKON: 10
**Out of 68 of these cases, 41 are assigned to Navajo Police Department- Missing Person Unit and 29 cases are assigned with the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations, BIA, or FBI.