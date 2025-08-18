Navajo Police Update Missing Persons Poster/70 Missing

Anyone with possible information on any of the missing person’s cases is encouraged to call the Navajo Police Department Tip Line at (928) 686-8563 or email tips to tips.npd@navajo-nsn.gov.

Here is a breakdown of Missing Person’s in each NPD District:

WINDOW ROCK: 14

SHIPROCK: 10

CROWNPOINT: 10

TUBA CITY: 10

CHINLE : 8

KAYENTA: 8

DILKON: 10

**Out of 68 of these cases, 41 are assigned to Navajo Police Department- Missing Person Unit and 29 cases are assigned with the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations, BIA, or FBI.