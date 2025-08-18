MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Navajo Police Update Missing Persons Poster/70 Missing

August 18, 2025 /

532441180 1089490193368662 9083657648246848375 n

Anyone with possible information on any of the missing person’s cases is encouraged to call the Navajo Police Department Tip Line at (928) 686-8563 or email tips to tips.npd@navajo-nsn.gov.

Here is a breakdown of Missing Person’s in each NPD District:

WINDOW ROCK: 14

SHIPROCK: 10

CROWNPOINT: 10

TUBA CITY: 10

CHINLE : 8

KAYENTA: 8

DILKON: 10

**Out of 68 of these cases, 41 are assigned to Navajo Police Department- Missing Person Unit and 29 cases are assigned with the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations, BIA, or FBI.

You May Also Like

social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
amplifying returns the synergistic power of combining radio and digital advertising
Amplifying Returns: The Synergistic Power of Combining Radio and Digital Advertising
December 30, 2024