2/26 The Navajo Police Department in Tuba City is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at Old Mutual Help Housing-39. Officials say the 30-year-old suspect, shot and killed a 47-year-old man. The suspect, and the victim’s 16-year-old daughter, fled the area on foot and as of last night had not been located. The murder was witnessed by a 28-year-old bystander. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. No names were released.