2/21 A recent stop on the Navajo Nation resulted in a drug arrest. Navajo Police officials say the driver did not give consent to search the vehicle at which time K-9 Xensi was deployed to conduct an air sniff. It was at that time the driver tried to run, but was caught. A search of the vehicle located 14-hundred grams of fentanyl and 335-grams of “M30” pills. During another stop, K-9 Xensi was instrumental in alerting to 3.3-pounds of meth and 1-pound of fentanyl powder.