Navajo Police Arrest Family Members of Intoxicated Student Following Altercation

4/7 Navajo Police in the Chinle District, recently responded to Chinle Highschool on a report of an altercation between the School Liaison Officer, an intoxicated student and members of student’s family. During the altercation, the student struck the resource officer and a member of the school staff. Officers arrested several individuals involved. Chinle Highschool was in lockdown during the incident. No other details and no names were released.