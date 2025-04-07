MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Navajo Police Arrest Family Members of Intoxicated Student Following Altercation

April 7, 2025 /

4/7 Navajo Police in the Chinle District, recently responded to Chinle Highschool on a report of an altercation between the School Liaison Officer, an intoxicated student and members of student’s family. During the altercation, the student struck the resource officer and a member of the school staff. Officers arrested several individuals involved. Chinle Highschool was in lockdown during the incident. No other details and no names were released.

You May Also Like

tuning in a journey through the history of radio yavapai broadcasting
Tuning In: A Journey Through the History of Radio – Yavapai Broadcasting
January 18, 2025
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital