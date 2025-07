7/3 The Navajo Nation is warning the public about bogus GoFundMe pages that have popped up since the start of the Oak Ridge Fire. Officials say the Navajo Nation or the Incident Command Center has not asked for any monetary funds. If you want to help, purchase your items and donate to either of the official evacuation shelters for families in Fort Defiance or Ganado. Report any suspicious pages to GoFundMe and do not accept any sort of money requests.