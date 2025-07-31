Navajo Nation Men Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison for Beating Transgender to Death in 2021

7/31 Navajo Police says 25-year-old Isiah Smith, of Leupp, was sentenced this week to 27-years in prison after pleading guilty to 2-nd degree murder. His co-defendant, 24-year-old Trevor Begay, of Tuba City, also pleaded guilty and received the same sentence. Smith and Begay murdered the victim because of her gender identity in June, 2021. They arranged to meet the victim in the middle of the night, and when the victim got into their vehicle, they took her cell phone so she couldn’t call for help. They then drove her into the desert and beat her to death.
