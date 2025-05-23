Navajo Nation Man Pleads Guilty to DUI Crash that Killed 2 and Seriously Injured 1

5/23 Navajo Police say 40-year-old Marvin Wauneka, a member of the Navajo Nation, pleaded guilty to 2-counts of involuntary manslaughter and 1-count of assault resulting in serious injury following a fatal drunk driving crash. In November of last year, Wauneka, was DUI when he rolled his vehicle on Navajo Route-54. The crash killed 2 of his passengers and seriously injured a 3-rd. He’s facing a maximum of 26-years in prison followed by 3-years of supervised release.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist