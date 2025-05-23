MY RADIO PLACE

Navajo Nation Man Pleads Guilty to DUI Crash that Killed 2 and Seriously Injured 1

May 23, 2025 /

5/23 Navajo Police say 40-year-old Marvin Wauneka, a member of the Navajo Nation, pleaded guilty to 2-counts of involuntary manslaughter and 1-count of assault resulting in serious injury following a fatal drunk driving crash. In November of last year, Wauneka, was DUI when he rolled his vehicle on Navajo Route-54. The crash killed 2 of his passengers and seriously injured a 3-rd. He’s facing a maximum of 26-years in prison followed by 3-years of supervised release.

