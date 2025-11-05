Navajo Nation Food Resources for those Impacted by Lack of SNAP Benefits

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker, Department of Health, and Division for Children and Family Services are notifying families affected by temporary pauses in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) about assistance programs available to eligible individuals impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The agencies have compiled resources for Navajo families residing in Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah—the three states that make up the Navajo Nation.

Federal officials have announced that SNAP benefits may be reduced or only partially funded during the month of November due to disruptions caused by the federal shutdown, placing thousands of Navajo households at risk of food insecurity.

The Navajo Nation encourages affected households, including SNAP clients and furloughed federal employees, to contact available food assistance programs and service providers for support. Each agency may require valid identification and supporting documentation, such as state-issued SNAP disenrollment letters or furlough verification.

The Navajo Department of Health and the Navajo Division for Children and Family Services continue to provide emergency and ongoing assistance programs for qualifying households, including:

Navajo Food Distribution Program https://ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/…/Food-Distribution-Program Website: Note: Households currently receiving SNAP must provide proof of disenrollment by the State SNAP Agency. Phone: (928) 871-6429

Navajo WIC Program https://wic.navajo-nsn.gov Website: Phone: (928) 871-6698

Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) https://www.nntanf.org/ Website: Phone: (928) 810-8553 / (866) 347-2403

Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) https://www.ndcfs.org Website: Phone: (928) 871-6556

General Assistance Program https://www.nntanf.org/ Website: Phone: (928) 810-8553 / (866) 347-2403

Local Chapter Emergency Support https://www.nndcd.org/ Website: Phone: (928) 871-6221

Food Banks and Non-Profit Partners: https://navajounitedway.org •Navajo United Way –– (928) 871-6661 https://nazunitedway.org •United Way of Northern Arizona –– (928) 871-6661 https://www.sjunitedway.org •San Juan County United Way (NM) –– Call 211 for local resources. •St. Jude Food Bank (Tuba City, Ariz.) – (928) 283-6886 https://azfoodhelp.org •St. Mary’s Food Bank (Arizona service areas) – •Chinle Neighborhood Food Center (Chinle, Ariz.) – (480) 932-7777 •The Community Pantry (Gallup & Grants, NM) – (505) 726-8068 / (505) 287-5090 •Echo Food Bank (San Juan County, NM) – (505) 326-3770 •Roadrunner Food Bank (NM) – (505) 349-5340 / (575) 523-4390

Families are encouraged to visit program websites, call service providers, or contact their local chapter for assistance. Even households not currently enrolled in federal or tribal food programs may be eligible for emergency support.