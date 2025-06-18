Navajo Mountain Fire Response Impacts Lake Powell

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah, Ariz. – The Bridge Creek Fire, which is burning on Navajo Mountain approximately 5 miles from Lake Powell and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, is located on Navajo Nation lands and is approximately 800 acres in size.

Aircraft supporting firefighters on the incident will be using Lake Powell to refill buckets and tanks to aid in the firefighting effort. The aircraft using Lake Powell will consist of helicopters and fixed-wing Super Scoopers (amphibious aircraft). Glen Canyon rangers will be providing vessel support during aircraft operations on the lake.

Until further notice, boaters are advised to remain toward the south wall of the canyon and to avoid Oak Bay as they are traversing between Dangling Rope to Rainbow Bridge. Recreation in the main channel should be limited to transit only. Boaters need to monitor marine radio channel 16. A temporary flight restriction is also in place for public safety during aerial operations.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region Fire Management, Navajo Division of Public Safety, and Navajo Division of Emergency Management are leading the fire response, with Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Park Rangers supporting the aviation operation within the recreation area.

For more information on the Bridge Creek Fire, please visit the BIA-Navajo Region Facebook Page. For updates on conditions and potential impacts to recreation on Lake Powell, visit Glen Canyon Alerts. https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm