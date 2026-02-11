MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Business Scam

February 11, 2026 /

2/11 The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses about a couple of fraudsters claiming to be with a government agency. The suspects contacted a business owner by phone and then in person and claimed the owner was violating the law with a promotional giveaway they were conducting and demanded they stop. The suspects reportedly showed badges. A check with the state agency the men said they were with, confirmed they were not employees. Police believe it’s a scam or intimidation effort. Businesses and residents are encouraged to verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent a government agency.

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025