Navajo County Confirms 4 Cases of Measles/First Cases of 2025

6/10 The Navajo County Public Health Department says they have 4-confirmed cases of measles within the county. Officials say the individuals were not immunized, have a recent history of international travel and all were exposed through a single source. These are the first confirmed cases in the state this year. Public health officials are working to identify locations where potential exposure may have occurred and are in the process of notifying individuals who may have been exposed. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash beginning at the head and spreading downward. If you suspect you’re infected, call ahead before going to the doctor.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist