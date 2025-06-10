MY RADIO PLACE

Navajo County Confirms 4 Cases of Measles/First Cases of 2025

June 10, 2025 /

6/10 The Navajo County Public Health Department says they have 4-confirmed cases of measles within the county. Officials say the individuals were not immunized, have a recent history of international travel and all were exposed through a single source. These are the first confirmed cases in the state this year. Public health officials are working to identify locations where potential exposure may have occurred and are in the process of notifying individuals who may have been exposed. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash beginning at the head and spreading downward. If you suspect you’re infected, call ahead before going to the doctor.

