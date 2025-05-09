National Trust for Historic Preservation adds Curtis House in Flagstaff and Mystery Castle in Phoenix to America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places

5/9 The National Trust for Historic Preservation has designated two Arizona properties to the coveted America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list. The May Hicks Curtis House in Flagstaff, where May Hicks sewed the first Arizona state flag in 1911 and the Mystery Castle in Phoenix, which was built by Boyce Luther Gulley from 1934 to 1945. In 2022 and 2023, two other sites were added; Camp Naco in Bisbee and the Osterman Gas Station in Peach Springs.