National Preparedness Level Drops to 2 This Morning

9/23 The National Preparedness Level has decreased from 3-to-2 this morning. The National Interagency Fire Center says while significant fire activity continues across multiple geographic areas, there has been a notable decrease in initial attack and new large fires nationally over the pasts several weeks. Currently, there is high availability of all nationally shared resources, with no competition. Preparedness Levels range from 1-to-5, with 5 being the highest. This year we reached Level-4. The level is based on fire activity, weather, fuel conditions, and resource availability and is set by the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group to ensure there are enough resources to go around.