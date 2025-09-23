MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

National Preparedness Level Drops to 2 This Morning

September 23, 2025 /

9/23 The National Preparedness Level has decreased from 3-to-2 this morning. The National Interagency Fire Center says while significant fire activity continues across multiple geographic areas, there has been a notable decrease in initial attack and new large fires nationally over the pasts several weeks. Currently, there is high availability of all nationally shared resources, with no competition. Preparedness Levels range from 1-to-5, with 5 being the highest. This year we reached Level-4. The level is based on fire activity, weather, fuel conditions, and resource availability and is set by the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group to ensure there are enough resources to go around.

pl2

You May Also Like

yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025