National Gas Price Goes Up 4 Cents from Last Week

3/21 AAA Arizona says after weeks of little movement, the national average for a gallon of gas increased by about 4-cents since last week to $3.12. Arizona drivers will find an average price of $3.34; a penny drop from last week. Even though the price of crude oil remains below $70 a barrel, prices at the pump are going up as more refineries make the seasonal switch to summer-blend gasoline. Phoenix has the highest price for gas in the state at $3.52 while Yuma has the least expensive at $3.08 per gallon.
