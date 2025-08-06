National Fire News for August 6/National Interagency Fire Center Release Attached

National Fire News: August 6, 2025. As of today, more than 42,000 wildfires have burned over 3.4 million acres across the country this year. Firefighters and support personnel, 10 incident management teams, 283 crews, 784 engines, and 105 helicopters, are working hard to manage 42 uncontained large fires, with 8 new large fires reported.

So far this year, 28 drone incursions have been reported near wildfires, nearly double the number at this point last year. Twenty-one of those incidents occurred in California alone.

Each time a drone is spotted near a wildfire, aerial operations are grounded until the skies are clear. That pause may only last a few minutes, but in wildfire response, every minute matters.

Firefighters on the ground are the ones who put the fire out. But air support plays a critical role, slowing the fire’s spread, cooling hot spots, and helping crews gain the upper hand. When aircraft are grounded, that support is gone. Let’s continue to help people understand: if you fly, we can’t. Know before you fly. And if you’re anywhere near wildfire activity, it’s best not to fly at all.