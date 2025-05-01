National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend/Press Release Attached

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

5-1-24 ~ EMMITSBURG, MARYLAND: Fire Hero Families from across the U.S. will attend the 44th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, MD, May 3 – 4, 2025. This year’s national tribute will memorialize 70 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2024 and 70 firefighters who died in previous years.

There are two events open to the public:

The National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service is on May 3 at 7:30 pm ET and will be hosted by Fire Captain Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is on May 4 at 10:00 am ET and will be hosted by actor Jeremy Holm.