Museum Flood Siren Test Pushed Back to 1-pm Tuesday

6/10 A reminder, that Flagstaff will conduct the Museum Flood Siren Test today. Officials pushed the test back to 1-pm this afternoon as opposed to 10-am this morning. During the test, residents will hear an alarm sound, followed by a voice message repeated three times in English, Spanish and Navajo, concluding with a wind down siren sound signifying the end of the message. The process may repeat several times during the testing period.