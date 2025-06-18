Multiagency Mission for Missing Camper at Edge of the World

On the evening of Friday, June 13, 2025, at approximately 10:30 PM, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing person at a dispersed camping area known as the “Edge of the World,” located at the southern end of Woody Mountain Road. Deputies learned that a 32-year-old female camper had left her campsite and was believed to have descended into a nearby side canyon but had not returned.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams immediately initiated search efforts, including a nighttime technical descent into the canyon. Despite extensive efforts, the missing woman was not located overnight.

Search operations continued through Saturday with support from multiple agencies, including the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, ground searchers, search dogs, aerial support from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, and Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Air Rescue helicopters. When efforts on Saturday yielded no new clues, additional resources were called in to expand the search on Sunday.

The operation continued with personnel from the Arizona DPS Air Rescue, Coconino, Yavapai, and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue units. Despite these efforts, no further signs of the missing woman were discovered, and plans were made to intensify the search on Monday.

The Coconino County Search and Rescue team once again descended into the canyon and successfully located the missing individual around 12:00 PM on Monday. She was found dehydrated and suffering from minor injuries. Emergency medical care was provided at the scene, and a coordinated airlift was initiated.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit responded with a Super Huey helicopter and performed a hoist rescue. The woman was flown to the Sedona Airport, where Sedona Fire Department personnel transported her to Verde Valley Medical Center for further treatment.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere gratitude to all partner agencies involved in this multi-day, multi-agency effort. The successful outcome was made possible by the dedication, coordination, and expertise of emergency responders from across the state.

At this time, no further information is available.