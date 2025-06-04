Motorcycle Rider Turns Himself in After 2 Police Pursuits in PV

6/4 A man that led Prescott Valley Police on two pursuits, turned himself in recently. Prescott Valley Police says they attempted to stop the suspect on his motorcycle on May 20-th, but the rider fled. Due to the riders reckless driving, the pursuit was called off. This occurred a second time on May 21-st in which the pursuit had to be called off due to dangerous driving. Surveillance cameras from local businesses helped officers track down the bike at which time it was impounded. The rider, whose name was not released, turned himself in on May 29-th and was charged with the two unlawful flight cases.