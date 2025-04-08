Motorcycle Rider Caught After Pursuit with PV Police

4/8 Prescott Valley Police arrested a motorcycle rider that fled from them during a traffic stop for failing to have a license plate on their bike. Officials say the male rider fled at speeds over 75-mph in a residential area, which forced the officer to call off the pursuit. Officers were able to identify and locate the rider and took him into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Yavapai County jail on numerous traffic related charges and his motorcycle was impounded. A name was not released.
