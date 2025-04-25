More Prescribed Burns Next Week on Coconino National Forest

4/25 Coconino National Forest has scheduled a few more prescribed for next week, weather permitting. Crews hope to treat another 369-acres north of Bellemont, Monday and Tuesday; over 3,100-acres, 7-miles northeast of Clint’s Well, Monday through Thursday; 1,800-acres, 13-miles northwest of Flagstaff, Wednesday and Thursday; and just over 1,600-acres, 10-miles southeast of Mormon Lake, Thursday through Saturday.