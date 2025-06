6/11 Monsoon Awareness Week continues today with information about another hazard associated with the season, which runs from June 15-th through the end of September. The National Weather Service says lightning is usually the first thunderstorm hazard to arrive and the last to leave. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be hit by lightning. “When Thunder Roars…Head Indoors.” Other hazards during the monsoon include flash flooding, downburst winds, dust storms and extreme heat.