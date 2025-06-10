MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Monsoon Awareness Week/Flash Flooding

June 10, 2025 /

6/10 This week is Monsoon Awareness Week and the National Weather Service is focusing on Flash Flooding today. Flash flooding frequently happens in monsoon storms and can turn creeks and ditches into raging torrents of water, which can become fatal very quickly. Never try to drive on a flooded road, as the depth of the water is not always obvious. If you find water flowing on a road, it’s important to remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” Other monsoon hazards include extreme heat, dust storms, lightning and downburst winds. Monsoon season runs June 15-th through September.

YAVAPAI BROADCASTING

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

