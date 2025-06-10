Monsoon Awareness Week/Flash Flooding

6/10 This week is Monsoon Awareness Week and the National Weather Service is focusing on Flash Flooding today. Flash flooding frequently happens in monsoon storms and can turn creeks and ditches into raging torrents of water, which can become fatal very quickly. Never try to drive on a flooded road, as the depth of the water is not always obvious. If you find water flowing on a road, it’s important to remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” Other monsoon hazards include extreme heat, dust storms, lightning and downburst winds. Monsoon season runs June 15-th through September.