Mock Car Crash to Teach Students About the Consequences of DUI

4/20 Prescott Valley Police, Prescott Police, YCSO, Spectrum and MADD will host mock car crashes at Mayer High School in Mayer Tuesday and at Tri-City College Prep High School in Prescott on Thursday. The public will notice a number of emergency vehicles at the schools during the program, which showcases the dangers of driving while under the influence. An assembly will follow with victims and survivors of DUI crashes will tell their stories.