Mock Car Crash to Teach Students About the Consequences of DUI

4/20 Prescott Valley Police, Prescott Police, YCSO, Spectrum and MADD will host mock car crashes at Mayer High School in Mayer Tuesday and at Tri-City College Prep High School in Prescott on Thursday. The public will notice a number of emergency vehicles at the schools during the program, which showcases the dangers of driving while under the influence. An assembly will follow with victims and survivors of DUI crashes will tell their stories.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist