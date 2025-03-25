MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Missing Women’s Vehicle was part of pile up and fire on March 13/Additional Remains Recovered

March 25, 2025 /

3/25 DPS and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that 3-missing women were part of the 22-vehicle pileup that occurred on I-40 near Williams on March 13-th. Investigators have confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the collision was a BMW SUV, which is what the missing women were driving. Over this past weekend, investigators discovered more human remains within the debris recovered from the crash scene. All agencies involved are working together to determine whether the remains are those of the South Korean nationals believed to have gone missing in the area at the time of the crash. Officials say the intensity and duration of the fire after the crash has posed challenges for identification efforts. Due to the extent of the damage, the process of identifying the remains requires meticulous examination. Additional details will be released when they’re available.

1000051735

You May Also Like

radio advertising a new era of digital integration
Radio Advertising: A New Era of Digital Integration
February 13, 2025
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital