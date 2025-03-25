Missing Women’s Vehicle was part of pile up and fire on March 13/Additional Remains Recovered

3/25 DPS and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that 3-missing women were part of the 22-vehicle pileup that occurred on I-40 near Williams on March 13-th. Investigators have confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the collision was a BMW SUV, which is what the missing women were driving. Over this past weekend, investigators discovered more human remains within the debris recovered from the crash scene. All agencies involved are working together to determine whether the remains are those of the South Korean nationals believed to have gone missing in the area at the time of the crash. Officials say the intensity and duration of the fire after the crash has posed challenges for identification efforts. Due to the extent of the damage, the process of identifying the remains requires meticulous examination. Additional details will be released when they’re available.