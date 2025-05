5/16 A Pinedale woman, who was the focus of a search last October, was found deceased. Navajo County Sheriff’s Officials say members of the Search and Rescue team located the remains of 75-year-old Karen Blaine while conducting a training exercise in the Pinedale area last Saturday. At the time of Blaine’s disappearance, a weeklong air and ground search was conducted in the area, but she was not located.