Missing Flagstaff Woman Found Deceased

August 6, 2025 /

8/6 The remains of missing person Eriko Starley of Flagstaff have been found. Flagstaff Police say Monday night they received an anonymous tip that there were possible human remains along a trail near the Cheshire Neighborhood. Due to it being dark, Starley was not found. Tuesday morning, Flagstaff Police and Coconino County Search and Rescue returned to the area and found the 60-year-old woman deceased. The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and confirmed the identity. Starley had been reported missing by her husband on July 27-th. Foul play is not suspected, but the case remains under investigation.

